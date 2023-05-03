Jlo’s mom ‘knew’ her daughter and Ben Affleck would reunite

Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, is the biggest JLo and Ben Affleck fan there is. In an appearance on the “Today Show,” Rodriguez made it clear that she’s long supported her daughter’s relationship with Affleck and has been one of their biggest cheerleaders.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez and Guadalupe Rodriguez

Rodriguez was accompanied by Lopez, with the two discussing Affleck and her marriage. “I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years,” said Rodriguez. Lopez laughed and playfully said “Ok,” as if she’d never heard that one before.

Lopez also revealed that Affleck has an incredible relationship with her kids, 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, which is something that is incredibly important to her. “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them. He has his own three beautiful children and then there’s us and he’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means and they love him. They love him. They appreciate him and so do I,” she said.

Lopez attended the show to discuss her new album, “This Is Me… Now,” which discusses her relationship with Affleck and what it means to have loved someone so much for them to reappear again 20 years later.

“I went on an incredible journey through my life for the past 20 years, and I think I’ve grown a lot. The album is really about capturing those moments in time. Falling in love and having that moment, then 20 years later trying to capture what this moment was, which was a very different thing,” she said.