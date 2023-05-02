Jennifer Lopez is one of the many A-Listers in at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the Meg Gala. This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty which will act as the dress code for the evening. JLo looked stunning in a black and blush cut out gown, opera gloves, and a black hat by Ralph Lauren. Unfortunately we don’t get to see any new Bennifer red carpet photos because Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen.

