Serena Williams reveals pregnancy at the Met Gala: See Pics

Serena Williams gave a major life update at the 2023 Met Gala. The tennis star revealed that she is expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

The celebrity couple arrived at the exclusive fashion event wearing black. Serena looked stunning in a skin-tight Gucci dress, which featured a white train and metallic embellishments. She completed the look with a matching blazer and Tiffany & Co. pearls.

Alexis went for a traditional look, wearing a black tuxedo suit. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the met gala,” Serena wrote on Instagram, making the official announcement on social media, after walking the red carpet showing off her baby bump.

The pair were all smiles at the ball, posing for the cameras and sharing the sweet news with the public. Fans of the star took to Instagram to congratulate the couple on expanding their family. “So so happy for you, Alexis, and Olympia! You deserve all the happiness in the world champ!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “ Well, THIS is, like, the holy grail of pregnancy announcement flexes, if there ever was one. Congrats Serena and Alexis.”

Serena previously shared her excitement to be attending the Met Gala this year, posting photos from previous years on her Instagram Stories. She also showed her followers how she prepared for this year’s look, including the mood board for her look, making a direct reference to legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.