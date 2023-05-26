Vanessa Hudgens joins Mads Mikkelsen in spy thriller film

Vanessa Hudgens has her next Hollywood project lined up. She’ll co-star the action spy-thriller “The Black Kaiser,” which is a sequel to the film “Polar.”

Variety reports that the project will have her reteaming with Mads Mikkelsen, who plays the lead role. “The Black Kaiser” is a comic book adaptation that follows a hitman that uncovers a deadly conspiracy. It will be directed by Derrick Borte, who previously directed “Uncharted.” Mikkelsen appears to be one of the film’s producers, with the shoot taking place in the fall.

In the previous film, Mikkelsen played the lead role of the hitman, wth Hudgens playing his neighbor. In the film, she’s kidnapped by some killers who are intent on harming Mikkelsen and everyone that surrounds him.

This year has been a big one for Hudgens. Not only has she signed on to multiple film and TV roles, she’s also announced her engagement with her boyfriend Cole Tucker.

In an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hudgens opened up about wedding planning and how tough the whole process was. “It’s hard,” she said. “Finding a venue is tough. I kind of just want to elope. I’m lost. I don’t know.”

