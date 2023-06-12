Naomi Watts’ stunning diamond ring and Oscar de la Renta dress: Wedding details

Naomi Watts was all smiles preparing for her courthouse wedding with Billy Crudup in New York City. The Hollywood star tied the knot over the weekend during a casual ceremony, wearing a beautiful lace Oscar de la Renta dress paired with heeled sandals.

The 54-year-old actress was photographed entering the courthouse, carrying a bouquet of white flowers “from the deli” and smiling at the paparazzi. Her now-husband was also spotted wearing a classic dark blue suit with a white shirt and no tie.

When it comes to her stunning diamond ring, engagement ring specialist, Zack Stone, revealed some details about her distinctive solitaire ring, described as “refined and minimalist, with the simplicity of the design allowing the center of the stone to be the focal point.”

“Naomi’s engagement ring from Billy is a stunner. The sparkler features a 2.5ct marquise cut diamond sat on a pave band - believed to symbolize a union of two souls, marquise cut diamonds are a particularly romantic choice for engagement rings,” the Diamond Expert revealed, adding that “Based on the quality of the stone, I’d estimate Naomi’s ring to be worth $50,000.”

Both actors have preferred to keep their personal life private, including their love life. The pair confirmed their romantic relationship in 2017 and made their red carpet debut in 2022. Naomi decided to mark the special day with a rare Instagram post, which shows the happy couple posing in front of the courthouse after getting married.

“Hitched,” she wrote. “Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!” Gwyneth Paltrow commented, congratulating the pair, while Jennifer Coolidge commented, “Hooray!!! Just woke up to this Congrats!!! You two couldn’t look happier !!!XO,” and Reese Witherspoon added, “Woohoo!!! So happy for y’all!!”