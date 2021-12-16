Ryan Seacrest wants ‘to have kids’ with girlfriend Aubrey Paige

Ryan Seacrest is one of the most beloved, influential, and respected producers, tv, and radio hosts; however, now there are no amount of accomplishments that can replace his desire to become a father. The media mainstay recently opened up about starting a family with a 24-year-old girlfriend, Aubrey Paige.

The 46-year-old star admitted he does “want to have kids” despite his mother thinks she won’t be becoming a grandmother. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host started dating Paige in May 2021 after splitting from her longtime on and off girlfriend, Shayna Taylor.

“I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life,” he told WSJ. Magazine. “I do want to have kids. But I haven‘t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age.”

He started talking more about fatherhood in October during his On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio show. “I said a few weeks ago, ‘I‘m not so into it,’ and then I saw some of my friends’ kids get excited about it. Then I see my niece, and she‘s so beautiful,’” he told his listeners.