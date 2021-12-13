Jennifer Lopez is expanding her family

Jennifer Lopez’s family just got a new addition.

The singer posted to Instagram over the weekend to reveal the newest member of her clan: a cat named Hendrix. She made the big reveal by posting a video of the kitty, proving that he’s already making himself at home in JLo’s not-so-humble abode.

In the clip, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” plays as the 52-year-old zooms in on the cat, who has set himself up in front of her enormous Christmas tree. The newly-minted cat mom can be heard giggling as her cat looks directly into the camera, just as comfortable in the spotlight as his famous caretaker.

“Introducing … #Hendrix!!!!” she wrote in her caption, adding a cat and a Christmas tree emoji.

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of the singer’s new fur baby, taking to the comments section to express their excitement for Lopez’s new addition.

One user wrote, “Awwww I love cats soooooooo much😭😭😍😍this post made me smile😍.” Another added: “Sooo sweet ❤️❤️ hello Hendrix.”

We all know that Jennifer is a mother to two humans already, sharing 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony--but she’s not new to the world of being a pet parent, either! In June 2020, the Marry Me actress introduced the world to her son’s adorable golden doodle, Tyson.

“Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial” she captioned the Instagram video of her son meeting his puppy for the first time. “We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! ✨What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon! 🐶.”

The family is probably happy to have picked Tyson and not Yankee, seeing as Lopez and her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez--a former New York Yankees star--broke up not too long after.

Now, Jennifer and her kids are gearing up to celebrate the holidays with her boyfriend Ben Affleck. Earlier this month, a source revealed to ET that the pair “is still planning to spend Christmas together and are wanting to make it as special as possible for the kids.”