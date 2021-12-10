Jennifer Lopez shows off her glowing skin in makeup-free video: ‘This is JLo beauty’

There’s a reason Jennifer Lopez has been such a beloved public figure for so many years--and a lot of it has to do with her undeniable beauty.

The actress has long been known for her extravagant red carpet fashion and how amazing she looks while glammed up, but even when she’s au naturale, JLo is just as radiant.

In the 52-year-old’s most recent social media post, she showed off just how great she looks by sharing a video to her Instagram stories. In the clip, she can be seen having her brows tended to by Anastasia Soare, the iconic figure behind makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills.

The video is completely makeup and filter-free, showing a fresh-faced Lopez with her hair slicked back and glowy, effortless skin.

“I’m here with Anastasia doing my brows, she said I should take a picture of my skin”, JLo said in the video, to which Anastasia replies “yeah, because you have the best skin.”

©Jennifer Lopez





JLo laughed before hinting at her makeup brand, saying, “This is JLo beauty”, before Anastasia replies “gorgeous skin, no filter, no nothing.”

On the opposite end of the glam spectrum, it was just announced that Lopez is set to make her first appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race in a special season 14 guest role.

Drag Race unveiled the big news on Thursday, December 9, alongside the first official season 14 trailer, which features a roster of guest judges along with more secrets about that unprecedented chocolate bar twist RuPaul first tipped us off to during last week’s cast reveal.