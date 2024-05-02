Bruna Marquezine praises Anitta’s music and influence in emotional speech: ‘A symbol of female empowerment’

Bruna Marquezine has proven to be a fan of Anitta’s cultural impact. The Brazilian actress praised the singer in an emotional speech, sharing her appreciation and declaring that she has opened doors for many women, describing her passion on and off the stage, and honoring her at the Variety Power of Women event.

“Your influence transcends borders, and your music has captivated audiences around the world,” Bruna started by saying. “Breaking down cultural barriers and connecting people through the universal language of music, which you have demonstrated most recently by bringing the Brazilian Funk movement to the global stage.”

The actress got emotional celebrating Anitta’s influence and success throughout her career; “You radiate joy and passion for everyone watching,” she said about her performances. “You are an agent of change, a true ambassador of our culture around the world.

She continued, “You are a fearless woman who has overcome several social and cultural barriers to get where you are, opening doors for many other women in our country and serving as an inspiration and a symbol of female empowerment, courage, and freedom.”

Bruna went on to talk about Anitta’s support for communities in need. “You use your platform to champion important causes, supporting communities in need, touching lives, and inspiring positive change, including your work with Central Única das Favelas.”

“Today and every day we celebrate you, your power, and impact, your ability to defy expectations and pave the way for others to follow,” Bruna declared, admitting that it is a privilege to be “celebrating” Anitta. The pair posed for photos at the event, with the singer showing her appreciation for the emotional speech.