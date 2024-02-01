Anitta is the queen of the carnival in Brazil with her multiple sparkly looks

Anitta is showing off her incredible Carnival ensembles. The Brazilian star is going all out with her over-the-top sparkly outfits, revealing some of the inspiration behind each one, and sharing her excitement to be celebrating her home country.

“My costume is inspired by the soul of this character, traditionally melancholic, who finds joy in declaring his love for the carnival itself,” the singer wrote about her latest outfit, explaining that “It was a true declaration of love for carnival through the passionate letter of a pierrot.”

Anitta also posed in a gold outfit, which included gold boots and matching wings, a headpiece, and a pair of gold-framed sunglasses. “My costume today is inspired by the richness of the nobility of that time and the magnificent baroque art, also celebrating the culture and history of the state of Minas Gerais,” she revealed.

She also wore a sparkly silver outfit adorned with crystals, representing the “Coffee Baronesses” of Brazil. “These women played a significant role in the Brazilian coffee industry in the 19th and 20th centuries and greatly contributed to the growth and success of Brazil’s coffee production. It is precisely from Sabrina Sato’s costume that my outfit has found its inspiration,” she added.

Another one of her looks was inspired by the “tin soldier” symbolizing “the army allied with the Benjamins who resist in Brazil!” One of her most fan-favorite ensembles was a green and gold shimmery outfit, with Anitta explaining that her inspiration came from “one of the greatest stars in our country’s history: Elza Soares.”

Anitta went on to share another ensemble celebrating “African culture by sharing the story of ‘Yasuke,’” as well as a different outfit that paid tribute to the “diversity, beauty, and grandeur of our forest,” highlighting the “urgent importance of preservation and recovery, as well as the protection of indigenous territories and rights.”