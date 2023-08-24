Anitta clarifies relationship status, surprises those who thought she was with Simone Susinna

Anitta has made clear her relationship status. Over the past few weeks, she’s been spotted with Italian actor and model Simone Susinna, making many wonder if the two were in a romantic relationship. While she never made a clear announcement, many viewers took the romantic pictures and their social media interactions as a confirmation of their relationship.

Following her vacation in Europe, Anitta is back in Brazil promoting her new record,“Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story.” In an interview with the program “GShow,” Anitta put the romance rumors to rest.

“I’m not dating anyone, I’m single. I’ve always been single,” she said. “I’m leaving this week. I’m wrapping up promotion and the work on my upcoming songs and I don’t know when I’ll be back,” she said when discussing her her time in Brazil.

Anitta’s statements were shared following a rumored fight between herself and Simone. “We don’t know what happened between them but it seems like Anitta didn’t like some of Simone’s behavior and concluded the relationship,” reported the Brazilian news outlet UOL (Universo Online).

This rumor claims that Anitta and Simone had an argument after a party, which prompted Anitta’s fast trip to Brazil.

Anitta and Simone’s rumored romance

Anitta and Simone were first spotted together in June, when they were spotted attending the final match of the Champions League. Afterwards, they were captured at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Puglia. Photos that featured the two began to appear on social media, with their friends posting them on their personal accounts.

Anitta shared her first photo with Simone while on vacation in Mykonos. While the two looked cozy, what people noticed was the caption, which read, “To the moon and back, amore mio.” Simone shared the same photos on his Instagram, captioning them with a heart emoji.

