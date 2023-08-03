Anitta turns up the heat in crotchet bikini with boyfriend Simone Susinna: See pics

Anitta is living her best life in Mykonos with her new boyfriend Simone Susinna. The Brazilian singer and the actor were spotted sharing a romantic moment in Greece, enjoying the warm weather, taking a swim and even packing on some PDA.

The 30-year-old musician documented the moment and shared some photos of her vacation with the 29-year-old Italian star. Anitta wore a crochet bikini and paired the look with a matching skirt, minimal jewelry and dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile Simone wore black and white shorts and posed for a photo with the singer, hugging her from behind at one point and taking a swim with her. The celebrity couple have been spotted multiple times recently, going on different dates, holding hands, and looking very much in love.

The actor took to Instagram to share a photo with Anitta from a different angle, captioning the post with a red heart. “Ti amo,” she wrote in response, to which he replied “From here to the moon and come back. Amore mio.”

Anitta also shared a video dancing with the actor while wearing a red dress. The pair were all smiles showing off their tango moves, with the singer giggling and hugging Simone. The two stars have been linked romantically since June, however they seemingly confirmed their relationship after interacting on social media. The actor is best known for his role on the popular Netflix series ‘365 Days.’

Before traveling to Mykonos, Anitta was spotted sharing her passion for soccer in Los Angeles. The singer took a moment from her busy schedule to visit the FC Barcelona players. “Anitta, welcome to the squad,” the FC Barcelona account shared on TikTok, posting a video of her receiving a jersey with the number 3.