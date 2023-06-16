Anitta teaches Emily Ratajkowski how to twerk

Anitta is a woman of many talents, and one of them is twerking. The Brazilian singer always gives an impressive performance on stage, demonstrating how strong and flexible she is. She recently linked up with Emily Ratajkowski, who took advantage of their meet-up, asking for a private lesson. “Can you teach me how to do the thing with your a**?” the model asks her.



@anitta A Emily me pediu pra ensinar o quadradinho pra ela🤣 ♬ Funk Rave - Anitta



Anitta shared the video on TikTok this week, which has gained almost a million views. The “Bang” singer did her best to teach Ratajkowski the technique, “Bend your knees but leave your butt the way it is,” she explains.

Ratajkowski closely followed along and moved her hips while wearing denim jeans, sneakers, and a white tank top. The “Girl from Rio,” singer was very supportive throughout the tutorial.



As for what brought the duo together, it could be Ratajkowski’s podcast, High Low, where she talks about everything, “from politics, philosophy, and feminism to sex, TikTok, and more.” If Anitta is on the show, we can expect some wild stories.



©GettyImages



Anitta’s dance moves are impressive

Anitta is currently in a new phase of her career as she parted ways with her Warner after 11 years at the company. Variety broke the news in April that she signed a new deal with Universal’s Republic Records.

Her first single with Republic Record, “Funk Rave“ is expected to drop on June 22nd. Variety also notes that she is said to be releasing a Brazillian album with English and Spanish songs that pay homage to the early beginnings of Brazillian music.