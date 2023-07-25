Anitta dances with FC Barcelona players and offers to play with them: ‘Welcome to the squad’

Anitta is sharing her passion for soccer. The Brazilian star took a moment from her busy schedule to visit the FC Barcelona players in Los Angeles, after it was announced that the club was affected by a virus and their game against Juventus FC, scheduled for July 22, as part of the Soccer Champions Tour, had been canceled.

It seems like the players are now feeling much better after Anitta’s visit, as the musician was spotted taking selfies with them and even teaching them some dance moves. The players learned a quick choreography while on the field, with fans showing their excitement for the visit. “Pedri and Balde carried,” one person wrote about their dance, while someone else commented, “Raphinha is Brazilian he does not need teaching.”

@cbssportsgolazo A little stiff from some of the players but they can always practice more. 😅 (via @fcbarcelona) anitta fcbarcelona barcelona barca ♬ original sound - CBS Sports Golazo

“Anitta, welcome to the squad,” the FC Barcelona account shared on TikTok, posting a video of the singer receiving a jersey with the number 3. “It’s my favorite number,” she says in the video, before being photographed with the players.

@sportbuzzbr QUE RESENHA BOA! ❤🇧🇷 Se liga no papo que a Anitta teve com os jogadores do Barcelona ao visitar o treino do time nos Estados Unidos! 📽 Reprodução #anitta#barcelona#futebol ♬ som original - SportBuzz

Anitta also revealed that she has been playing soccer since she was a little girl, explaining to the players that she is quite good and she needs no practice. The singer was all smiles during her visit, and fans are now awaiting the player’s performance on Wednesday, July 26 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles against Arsenal, after recovering from gastroenteritis.

“It’s a tough blow,” FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta said at the time of the announcement. “It’s very tough for the supporters, because at the same time we were wishing to see our team play against Juventus.”