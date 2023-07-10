Anitta brought the heat to Instagram with an eye-catching swimsuit

Anitta brought the heat to Instagram with an eye-catching video that left her fans swooning. The 30-year-old Brazilian sensation showcased her incredible figure as she danced with flair in a pool, inviting her followers to join the fun.

In her caption, she playfully asked, “Dança comigo?” which translates to “dance with me” in English.

As Anitta grooved to the rhythm of her newest single, “Funk Rave,” the infectious beat was the perfect soundtrack to her mesmerizing moves. Her dance session occurred in a stunning black one-piece swimsuit from the renowned Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

The swimsuit featured a plunging neckline and a stylish belt, with a gold-toned D&G logo adding glamour to her ensemble.

Anitta completed her golden look with chic black sunglasses, a dazzling gold bracelet, hoop earrings that added a playful touch, and a statement gold chain necklace. Her luscious locks cascaded down her shoulders, framing her radiant smile.

The star has a great relationship with the Italian fashion house as she recently was invited to the Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show in Italy on Saturday. She sat front row alongside Kim Kardashian and Kerry Washington.

The singer rocked a golden embroidered lace mini dress with boots, tulle gloves, and a tulle and lace veil.