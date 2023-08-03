Who is Anitta’s boyfriend Simone Susinna?

Anitta has a new man, and he is very attractive. The Brazilian looks happier than ever with Italian actor Simone Susinna. They both shared a gallery of moments from their trip to Mykonos, Greece, and they might be the most attractive couple in the entertainment industry right now.

Susinna shared photos and videos from their summer vacation, and he held on close to the singer, clearly enjoying her presence. Anitta was all love in the comments, writing “ti amo.” So who is the handsome man?

Who is Simone Susinna?

The lucky guy that stole Anitta’s heart was born on 14 November 1993 in Catania, Italy. The 29-year-old actor and model made his entrance into the industry in 2017 on the reality show The Island Of The Famous. He made it to the finals and finished as the first runner-up after Raz Degan.

He was later cast in the Netflix erotic thriller film 365 Days: This Day (2022), which helped his name, face, and body, spread among the masses. He starred in the sequel, The Next 365 Days, and his most recent film, Heaven in Hell was released this year.

With a face and physique like Susinna, it’s no surprise he has found success modeling. His first major show was Walking for Armani, and he has gone on to pose for covers like L’Officiel Austria Hommes, and Rollacoaster.

Sussina has 3.5 million followers on Instagram where he shares his photoshoots, covers, and promo for his projects. He made it Instagram official with Anitta on July 8th, sharing stunning photos of them at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda fashion show in Alberobello, Puglia.

As for his former love life, according to Tuko, he has been linked to well-known actresses and models. Between 2016 and 2017, Susinna was dating Mariana Rodriguez and they were open with their love attending events and celebrating holidays together. He was also linked to Italian model Liza Makhu in 2020, while the two celebrities were coworkers at a fashion company.

Related Video: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera, and more Loading the player...