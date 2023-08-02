Who is Kevin Federline’s wife, Victoria Prince?

Kevin Federline became a celebrity icon in the early aughts. His tumoultous relationship with Britney Spears was a source of much speculation and observation, with many making him responsible for all of the stuff that was going wrong in her life. Despite their struggles, the two were married for three years and had two kids together: Sean and Jayden.

This week, it was revealed that Federline and his wife Victoria Prince were moving to Hawaii. The pair, who’ve been together for a decade and have two kids of their own, would be taking Spears’ kids with them as well.

She met Federline in the year 2008

Kevin Federline and Victoria Prince

PEOPLE reports that Prince and Federline met in a bowling alley, in the year 2008. His divorce with Spears finalized a year earlier. At the time, the publication wrote that the two spent plenty of time bowling and that they were “definetly a couple.”

The two married in 2013, in a ceremony in Las Vegas. The wedding was a surprise, with Federline claiming that they’d be going to Vegas on a business trip, popping the question while they were there.

She used to be a volleyball player

Prince was born in Richland, Washington, the daughter of an electrician and a sales manager. She played volleyball collegiately at Washington State University.

According to PEOPLE, she continued on with her sports career at the University of Hawaii in Maona, where she graduated with a bachelor of arts in speech. This link between herslef and the island could explain why the family now wants to relocate.

She’s a school teacher

Federline and Spears attending a Grammys After Party

Prince is now a special educations teacher. She was also the co-founder of the School Box Club, a subscription service that provided educational supplies for kids.

Prince and Federline have two kids

The couple has been together for years. They had their first child together in 2011, named Jordan. They had their second daughter, Peyton, in 2014.

She’s a step mom of four

Prince and Federline have a large family. Aside from their kids Jordan and Peyton, Prince is a stepmom to Kori and Kaleb, Federline’s first kids with ex Shar Jackson. She’s also a stepmom to Sean and Jayden.

Britney Spears and her sons Sean and Jayden

