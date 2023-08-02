Cristian Muñiz, Marc Anthony’s son, and his romantic beach getaway with his girlfriend

Cristian Muñiz, the firstborn of Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony, just finished his studies at New York’s Parsons School of Art and is now enjoying a much-needed break.

At 22, he’s already making significant progress in his career as an artist and illustrator. He’s spending some quality time with his girlfriend, Kylie Jane Marco, in a beautiful beach destination, which is a perfect place for a romantic getaway.

Kylie, who graduated from college in May, shared a glimpse of her outing with her boyfriend on social media. She expressed her love for him by saying, “In my life, I love you more,” on August 1. This line may have referenced The Beatles‘ famous song “In My Life,” which fans noticed.

In her message, she shared three photos. The first was a selfie with Cristian, where they stood close to each other with the beach in the background. The second one was a picture of them kissing passionately. The couple was joined by their cute dog, Panini, who was captured momentarily gazing at the sea with the sunset on the horizon.

Kylie’s admirers responded with kind remarks and conveyed their well-wishes to her and her partner. Cristian was among the initial commentators, openly sharing his affection for his girlfriend. “Hehehehehe I love you,” he declared.

Dayanara, who has a great relationship with her daughter-in-law, commented on the post. “So beautiful! Love you guys, and Panini too; I love those ears!” exclaimed the gorgeous Puerto Rican.

Cristian posted a selfie with Kylie on Instagram on August 2. He also shared some fun photos of her, including a cute selfie they took with a Marc Anthony filter.

“The Sue Storm to my Reed Richards, I love you, silly,” wrote the young illustrator, referring to the characters from the famous comic “Fantastic Four.” Kylie had been sharing beach photos since last week, sunbathing on the sand, and received many compliments. Of course, her boyfriend reacted to her images with a like.

The bond between Cristian and Kylie is unmistakable, as they marked their fourth anniversary in January. Their love will continue to flourish for many years to come. They reside in New York with their adored pup, Panini, and have made countless unforgettable memories, some dating back to college.