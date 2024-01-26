Marc Anthony’s son, Cristian Muñiz, celebrates five years with his girlfriend

Cristian Muñiz, Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ eldest son, is enjoying life. Following his college graduation last year, Cristian is enjoying his career as an illustrator, getting ready for bigger and better challenges. In his personal life, Cristian also appears to be doing amazingly, and is celebrating his fifth anniversary with his girlfriend, Kylie Jane Marco. He shared a special tribute to commemorate the occasion.

Cristian Muñiz and Kylie Jane Marco

Kylie Jane was the first to share photos to commemorate the occasion, writing a brief and sweet caption. “5 years later, you still make my heart sing. I love you to the moon and across the universe a million times over. If I could have one wish. I’d take you on a starship. But I wouldn’t know what to do with. All the love I have for you,” she wrote. The lyrics she quoted are from the song Penumbra Moon, by the British musician Justin Hayward.

Photos show special moments of her and Cristian looking happy and excited.

Kylie wrote some sweet words for Cristian.

Kylie’s followers enjoyed her message, sending her and Cristian their best wishes. Among the comments was Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s wife, who dropped three heart emojis.

Kylie tends to celebrate Cristian’s wins and special moments, sharing loving posts often on dates like Valentine’s Day, New Year’s, and more. “3 years with the most magical guy I know,” she wrote two years ago on this date. “I love you 3001- beat that Robert Downey Jr. to many more amazing memories with you.”

La pareja luce feliz y enamorada.

Cristian also﻿ shows his love with special gestures

Cristian’s social media challenge seems to be more career oriented, often sharing some images of his work and projects. Still, he manages to show his love for Kylie in different ways. A couple of months ago, Kylie shared a photo of one of Cristian’s latest designs, which showed her as Spider-Girl. “What’s up, danger? Loving my own personal Spider-Sona, by my talented guy!”

Cristian’s design for Kylie