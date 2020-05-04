Dayanara Torres shows her strong bond with ‘daughter in law’ Kylie as they bake ‘banana cakes’

Dayanara Torres has proven that she’s not only a reina of the world but a reina in the kitchen as well. Over the last few weeks she has been sharing delicious and delectable recipes that she loves to make at home for her sons Cristian and Ryan Muñiz (who she shares with Marc Anthony). But, arguably, our favorite recipe videos are the ones where she bakes with her son Cristian’s girlfriend Kylie Jane Macro. Her latest video shows just how close she and her ‘daughter-in-law’ are and we are here for it.

Banana Bread Recipe from Dayanara Torres and Kylie Marco

Ingredients:

2 eggs & 1 yolk

1 bar of butter

3 bananas

1 ¾ cup of flour

1 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of Baking Soda

½ teaspoon of Baking Powder

1 pinch of salt

Chocolate Chips

Preparations:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Mix all your wet ingredients (eggs, butter & bananas) together in a bowl. Set aside Mix all your dry ingredients (flour, baking soda + powder, sugar, salt) in a separate bowl. Set aside Once both of your mixes are complete, slowly add dry ingredients into wet ingredients and combine fully. Add chocolate chips (or almonds) to batter. Combine fully. Butter (or Pam spray) your baking tins and add batter to each individual slot. Bake for 15 minutes. You can always to the ‘toothpick test’ down the center to make sure it is fully cooked.