Dayanara Torres shares her favorite spinach dip recipe that’s ready in under 10 mins

Who doesn’t love a great dip recipe? Especially one that is literally made in minutes. Mother, actress and all around great human being Dayanara Torres has been taking to social media to share some of her most beloved recipes with fans that she has been making while she’s at home. From her sandwichitos de mezcla to a roasted cauliflower recipe (that she got from Natalie Portman), Dayanara has shown us that she can throw it down in the kitchen. In her latest video, she prepares a delectable spinach dip recipe that we can’t wait to replicate at home. See the full recipe below!

Dayanara Torres’ Favorite Spinach Dip Recipe

Ingredients:

1 bunch of spinach

½ a bar of Cream Cheese

½ cup of Refried Beans

½ cup of Mozzarella cheese

cheese A bag of Pita Chips

Preparations:

Cut the spinach and mix it with the cream cheese using a fork (leaving cream cheese out for a few minutes before mixing will help soften it for mixing). Take spinach and cheese mixture and place in ramekin bowls (or small baking bowls). Top with a layer of refried beans, followed by a layer of mozzarella cheese. Microwave for 1 ½ minutes (aka 90 seconds). Serve with pita chips (or your choice of chips).

Dayanara’s Chef Tip: Only heat up right before you plan on serving it!