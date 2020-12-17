The Recipe of the Delicious Puerto Rican Coquito From Dayanara Torres

With Christmas just around the corner, several celebrities have brought out their culinary skills by showing off delicious dishes, desserts and drinks from their countries of origin. Dayanara Torres has shared with us some of her traditional recipes, such as her now famous coquito, which is a typical drink of Puerto Rico, made from coconut cream. This drink is usually served at family or friends celebrations at Christmas and New Year‘s Eve.

At these parties, surprise your loved ones with a refreshing and delicious coquito. Follow the step by step of Dayanara Torres!

Coquito

Ingredients:

2 cans of evaporated milk

2 cans of condensed milk

2 cans of coconut cream (she recommends the brand Coco López)

Cinnamon powder

Rum (she uses Puerto Rican rum)

Process:

Prep half of the ingredients and add to the blender: 1 can of evaporated, 1 of condensed, 1 of can of coconut cream and cinnamon powder. Torres recommends adding the cinnamon powder to the mixture so that it mixes well. Put the mixture in a large container/jar. The first step is repeated with the rest of the ingredients and placed in the container/ jar together with the first mixture. Later, the rum is added (172 liter approx. or about 2 cups). Taste it and add the amount you want to your liking. Very carefully and with the help of a funnel, the coquito is placed in a glass container. Friendly tip: Dayanara adds some cinnamon sticks inside the bottles, to give them more flavor.

To finish, put them in the fridge too cool. Viola! All done! that was easy! Can’t wait to try it!