Dayanara Torres shares special ‘Sandwichitos de Mezcla’ recipe for her mom’s birthday

Dayanara Torres is the culinary queen we all need. The former Miss Universe 1993 took to her personal social media account to share a tested-and-true family recipe that her mamá loves to make for her. Now, Dayanara takes to the interwebs to share this special Torres family recipe in honor of her mother’s birthday and we could not be more excited. The recipe is simple and only requires four ingredients (some of which we already have at home). In minutes, we can be celebrating birthdays just like the beauty queen and her familia at all their special occasions. Not only did she surprise her mom with these delicious bites, but the rest of her family jumped on a Zoom call to sing Happy Birthday to Dayanara’s Reina Madre.

“Sandwichitos de Mezcla” Recipe from Dayanara Torres

Ingredients

1 can of Pimiento Morrón (bell pepper)

(bell pepper) 1 container of cheese dip

1 on can of Low Sodium Spam (or 12 oz of low sodium deli ham)

1 loaf of bread

Preparations:

In a blender, add the Pimiento Morrón, cheese and Spam and blend together. Use a little bit of the liquid that comes with the Pimiento Morrón to help blend ingredients better. Once ingredients are completely blended to a paste-like consistency, “butter” onto slices of bread. When you’ve made all of your sandwiches, cut into desired shapes and serve!