Dayanara Torres and ‘daughter-in-law’ Kylie share their perfect recipe for chocolatey cupcakes

Dayanara Torres can do it all — she can sing, act, dance and is an incredible mother to her sons with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Cristian and Ryan. Like many other celebrities, the former Miss Universe 1993 has been staying home with her loved ones in an effort to protect themselves from the coronavirus. And like many of us, she is finding ways to keep herself and her family busy during this difficult time. The mamá-of-two took to her personal social media account to share an incredibly appetizing and mouthwatering cupcake recipe that she was working on with her son Cristian’s girlfriend Kylie.

Related Video: Wasabi Is Linked With a ‘Really Substantial’ Memory Boost Loading the player...