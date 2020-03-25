Celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz dies of coronavirus at 59

The culinary world mourns the loss of one of their very own on Wednesday, March 25. New York-based celebrity chef and co-owner to The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, Floyd Cardoz, passed away from the coronavirus. The Indian chef, who was featured on season 2 of Netflix's Ugly Delicious, was reported to have been exposed to COVID-19 earlier this month. Floyd’s company, Hunger Inc, released an official statement sharing that the respected chef had died. “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA. He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter,” said the statement.

Prior to his passing, chef Floyd had launched his third business venture Bombay Sweet Shop

On March 18, it had been announced that the chef had been exposed to the virus and that he had tested positive and would be receiving care at the Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey. The Top Chef Masters Season 3 winner was someone who was well-loved and highly respected for his approach to Indian food and how he was bringing it to the forefront and helping to reshape the way that it was perceived (within India and aboard).

The 59-year-old restaurateur was based in the US and served as an inspiration for his fellow Indian chefs

Top Chef host and fellow Indian, Padma Lakshmi, took too social media to share her heartbreak over the news of chef Floyd’s passing. “I am beyond saddened to wake up today and hear the news of my dear friend @floydcardoz’s passing...He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss, not only for the professional food world, but for Indians everywhere. My heart goes out to his wife Barkha and their whole family. RIP,” she shared.

Food Network's Chopped judge and fellow Indian chef, Maneet Chauhan, also took to social media to share her disbelief. “How does this even make any sense?? He made being an Indian chef acceptable, he made it cool... he inspired, he encouraged, he was the trail blazer.... I remember doing a dinner with him in Tabla when he got together a group of chef’s who were @tajhotels alum’s. We all sat after the event and regaled stories of our time in the kitchen, laughing and connecting on ridiculousness ..... RIP @floydcardoz you were taken too soon.... much love and strength to the family,” she shared.

