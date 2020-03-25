This Los Angeles taco eatery is serving up ‘emergency taco kits’ with a side of toilet paper during quarantine

Everyone is doing what they can during these times, and one taco restaurant is stepping up to give back to their community is a pretty big way. Guerilla Tacos, a LA eatery, is serving what they are calling “emergency taco kits” to clients. These giant kits include: five pounds of carne asada, five pounds of roasted chicken, pints of red and green salsa, handmade tortillas, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, 30 eggs and — get this — one roll of toilet paper. Yup, in addition to all that food, the owners of Guerilla Tacos managed to actually find toilet paper somewhere. As many restaurants are coming up with innovative ways to better serve their local communities, co-owner Brittney Valles and chef Wes Avila (along with the rest of the team), brainstormed on what was the best avenue for them as a business and their customers continue well-being and they came up with their “taco kit.”

Brittney revealed to CNN that the toilet paper and eggs were added after a conversation she had with her mother after a trip her mom made to Costco when everything with the coronavirus started. The co-owner of Guerilla Tacos started that her mother was having trouble finding eggs and toilet paper (like many of us). "I was like, 'You can't be around all those people,'" said Valles, worried about her dad, who has pre-existing conditions. Then she thought, "Why don't you get them from us?"

The taco kit — with its ten pounds of meat, full fixings, eggs and toilet paper — costs $155 and is sure to feed your family for several days. Not only is Guerilla Tacos helping their community, they are also helping their employees. Each emergency kit helps pay for the health insurance of each of their employees, even when they aren’t working.