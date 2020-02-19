Dayanara Torres nails National Drink Wine day with world's biggest glass

There’s no denying how fabulous Dayanara Torres is. From her killer style to her incredible personality, she is the human personification of #goals. So when the actress and model celebrates, she celebrates in a way that we can all truly get behind. On Tuesday, February 18, the world celebrated National Drink Wine Day (which should be every day if you ask us) and Dayanara showed us the only way that anyone (anywhere) should be commemorating such a holiday. She took to her personal social media page and shared a video of her with an extra large glass of white wine *collective sigh*. The model and Mira Quien Baila judge, who was acting under doctor’s orders, celebrated with just one large glass of wine — if this isn’t #reinastatus, we don’t know what is.

In the post, which she shared with her 1.3 million fans and followers, she shared how she was only operating under her doctor’s explicit orders. The former Miss Universe 1993 captioned her video, “Doctors Orders... My doctor said to only have one glass a day...! #happy #NationalDrinkWineDay.” Fellow actress and Mira Quien Baila judge Bianca Marroquin commented on the post, “Why didn’t you call me? I don’t understand!!!” #BossChicas Joyce Giraud and Lili Estefan also commented on the post sharing several laughing emojis due to the comical size of Dayanara’s glass of wine.

The model and actress is currently one of three judges on the hit dance show Mira Quien Baila

Dayanara has been quite busy as of late, flying from her beautiful Puerto Rico to Florida and then to Los Angeles. The hit show Mira Quien Baila, where she co-judges along with Casper Smart and Bianca Marroquin, films in the sunny state of Florida. But every 21 one days, Dayanara must also fly to L.A. for her Stage 3 Melanoma treatments. She is currently on treatment 16 and three away from her final treatment.

