Cristian Muñiz draws inspiration from his brother Ryan for his latest art piece

Cristian Muñiz, the eldest son of Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony, has consistently displayed immense talent, hinting at a promising future. The 23-year-old, who graduated from an illustration program in New York last year, has already successfully exhibited his work to the public. Those nearest to him, such as his girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco and now his younger brother Ryan, have been significant sources of inspiration for his art pieces.

Cristian Muñiz is passionate about art and illustration.

Cristian has transformed his social media accounts into personal galleries for sharing his artwork. Recently, he showcased an illustration on his Instagram account, which his brother inspired. Dayanara’s eldest created his rendition of Ryan’s favorite character from the renowned manga, Dragon Ball Super.

“I drew my brother @ry_muniz_torres as his favorite Dragon Ball character! Hit, the universe 6 assassin! #dragonball #illustration #dragonballsuper,” Cris wrote in his post, introducing his latest work as an illustrator.

The talented artist posted a few images of this character donning an outfit nearly identical to Hit’s, showcasing the same musculature. Yet, rather than the purple skin and limited humanoid features, it was a portrayal of Ryan, complete with his blue eyes and curly mane. The illustration even featured an earring on the ear, mirroring the accessory his bother typically wears.

An illustration by Cris Muñiz inspired by his borther, Ryan.

Comments poured in, with Cris’s proud mother being the first to celebrate his work. “I see it!” Dayanara commented. His girlfriend Kylie also reacted to the post, as did Ryan, who liked it. Not only that, but the youngest of the Muñiz Torres siblings made this illustration his profile picture on Instagram.

Dayanara is very proud of her children.

Dayanara, proud of her children’s paths

In November of last year, the former Puerto Rican beauty queen spoke in an interview with Lo Sé Todo (WapaTV) about her children’s professional journeys. “Cristian graduated from the University in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. He’s far away, but I understand it completely because what he studied in illustration and all that is out there,” Dayanara shared, currently residing in Miami.

On the other hand, Ryan has leaned towards music and fashion. After graduating from high school, he enrolled at the University of Santa Barbara in California, planning to study musical engineering, though he decided to take a break. “Since it was the time of the pandemic, it was online, and that frustrated him. He didn’t love it, so he dropped out,” the host revealed. While the 20-year-old has also focused on modeling, he has not abandoned his passion for music. “He continues to make music; he still loves it and keeps creating. It’s his strength because he plays everything: drums, bass, guitar, piano... He loves to create,” expressed his proud mother.