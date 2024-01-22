Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira receive a big surprise for their first wedding anniversary

In the days leading up to their first wedding anniversary, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira were surprised with a heartfelt gift from their close friend, the artist Romero Britto. Alongside the couple, even their new baby, Marc, received a charming present from the artist.

Last year, Marc and Nadia exchanged vows on January 28, 2023, in a spectacular ceremony exclusively covered by HOLA! The event was hailed as one of Miami’s weddings of the year, featuring an elegant ambiance and decor, and attended by various celebrities and notable personalities.

The singer of ‘Vivir mi vida’ and the artist have had a long-standing and enduring friendship. Nadia took to social media to share captivating photos and videos capturing their visit to the BRITTO Palace in Miami. Nearly a year after their dream wedding, the friends‘ gathering at the gallery was the perfect opportunity for Britto to present them with an anniversary gift—a painting inspired by one of their early photos as a couple. “What a thoughtful gesture from Romero Britto for our anniversary. It looks spectacular, thank you so much, it’s beautiful!” wrote the Paraguayan model.

The painting is based on a photograph that Marc and Nadia took during her birthday trip in 2022 on his private plane. In the photo, Nadia is seated on the plane’s floor, and Marc is in a seat, gently resting his hand on her shoulder.

The artwork that will adorn the couple’s home bears Britto’s distinctive signature with vibrant colors and creative shapes. But that’s not all; in addition to the painting and the gallery tour, Britto included a sweet gift for ‘Marquitos,’ the couple’s new baby. The artist gifted the little one a teddy bear signed by him, adorned with colors and drawings.

“Our baby also received a gift from Uncle Romero Britto,” wrote the model. In addition to the painting and the teddy bear for Baby Muñiz Ferreira, the artist also gave Nadia a personalized tennis racket. “I’m going to play tennis with style now,” wrote the beauty queen alongside a photo with Romero and her new sports gear.





The friendship between Romero Britto and Marc Anthony

For years, the singer and the artist have been present for each other’s most important life moments. For instance, in May 2023, Romero Britto assisted Marc Anthony in a photo shoot to commemorate Nadia Ferreira’s pregnancy. The three collaborated, turning Nadia’s baby bump into a beautiful art piece.

With the salsa singer’s creativity and the Brazilian-born painter’s magic, Nadia became a work of art with strokes, colors, and figures. This way, the model’s baby bump was immortalized in an original and colorful photo session with the help of her husband and one of their closest friends.

