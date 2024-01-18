Cazzu and Christian Nodal’s baby looks adorable in Burberry

Cazzu and Christian Nodal’s baby is staying involved in the latest trends. Recently, Cazzu shared an adorable photo of herself and her daughter Inti, showing her in an adorable Burberry outfit.

Cazzu shared the photos on her Instagram stories, showing her daughter dressed in Burberry’s iconic striped brown pattern. The photo shows Cazzu carrying Inti and taking a selfie in front of the mirror. While Cazzu is wearing all white, her daughter is wearing a white t-shirt and an adorable dress with Burberry’s light brown pattern with white, black and red stripes. She rounded out the look with some socks and some tiny white Nikes.

Over Christmas, Cazzu shared more photos of her daughter. For the occasion, she decided that the two should wear matching outfits. In a series of photos, Cazzu is seen holding on to Inti as the two wear black dresses with a white bow on the breast. Inti rounded out the look with white slippers and Cazzu added an adorable touch to her own look with a white bow around her head.

“Your first Christmas, beautiful baby!” she captioned the post. “Happy Holidays!”

Cazzu and Christian Nodal’s loving relationship

In December of last year, Cazzu and Nodal were spotted at Luis Miguel’s concert in Guadalajara, where Nodal is from. The two were located in some of the best seats in the stadium, and looked happy and in love, with onlookers recording their exchanges. Cazzu and Nodal danced and sang some of Luis Miguel’s biggest hits to each other, including “La Incondicional.”

