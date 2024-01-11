Belinda deletes her Instagram feed, reveals the name of her new single

Belinda fans are expecting some good news. On January 10th, Belinda’s fans celebrated Belinda’s day, a global celebration tributing the Mexican artist and her lenghty career in entertainment. Belinda also took the opportunity for a personal cleanse, deleting her entire Instagram history.

In a phone call with Programa Hoy, Belinda revealed why she deleted Instagram and why that relates to a new phase in her life. “It’s starting over again, begginning a new phase. Letting go of absolutely everything that has to do with the past, with what hurts,” she said. “It’s a rebirth, like the phoenix. A rebirth from the things that hurt, letting them go and making ourselves stronger every day.”She also revealed that her new single is called “Cactus” and that it’ll be dropping on January 31st. “My new single is for all the women that identify with this feeling. I’m very nervous but also very excited.”

Many fans speculated that the name of the single is an allusion to her ex, Christian Nodal, who’s long had a cactus next to his name on his social media bios.

©GettyImages



Christian Nodal at the Latin Grammys

Belinda’s past relationship with Christian Nodal

Belinda and Christian Nodal were engaged for about a year, breaking up on February 2022. The split sparked a lot of media and public speculation, with both of them coming forward several times to ask people to respect their privacy. At one point, Belinda was asked about the fact that Nodal was having a child with Cazzu, his new girlfriend. The moment prompted a passionate response from Belinda, who requested the media to stop asking her those types of questions.

“I ask you please, I take this opportunity to say that you no longer ask me about past issues,” she said in Spanish. “Really, it is very annoying. Life happens, everyone has their life. And out of respect for the new family, I think I don’t have to speak of anybody. I always wish the best to everyone. A baby is a great blessing, it’s a joy. So please, I’m not going to answer any more of that. I wish you the best.”

