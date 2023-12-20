Cristian Nodal and Cazzu spread romance at Luis Miguel concert

Christian Nodal and Cazzu became parents a few months ago, and have since shared with the world their loving relationship. Despite entering a busy stage in their lives as artists and parents, the couple still prioritizes their relationship, sharing special moments like romantic birthday dinners and now, attending a Luis Miguel concert and having an absolute blast singing songs from the front row.

Cazzu and her friend

Luis Miguel had a performance last weekend at the Estadio Jalisco, in Nodal’s hometown of Guadalajara. Nodal and Cazzu attended the concert, sharing highlights of their experience in the show through photos and videos, with Cazzu enjoying herself alongside a friend.

It’s unknown if Cazzu attended the two Luis Miguel performances that he hosted in Guadalajara, or if she was accompanied by a friend and by Nodal, but some videos began swirling the web. In them, Cazzu and Nodal are seen enjoying the concert as they hold on to each other as they watched Luis Miguel from a short distance.

Cazzu y Nodal en el concierto de Luis Miguel en México 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/XuTcmbeRbh — Cazzu Sources (@cazzusources) December 18, 2023

One of the clips shows Cazzu and Nodal holding on to each other as they listened to “La Incondicional,” one of Luis Miguel’s biggest hits. Cazzu held on to Nodal and looked at him as the two sang some of the verses to each other.

#ElAmor | 🥰 CAZZU Y NODAL DISFRUTAN DE 'EL SOL'



El cantante de regional mexicano, Christian Nodal y la rapera Cazzu, pareja que recién en septiembre tuvo un bebé, fue sorprendida disfrutando de un concierto de Luis Miguel, como parte de las celebraciones de 'Julieta', luego de… pic.twitter.com/MjI5J6f8hZ — El Porvenir MX (@PorvenirMx) December 18, 2023

Nodal and his love for Cazz

Nodal has often discussed his relationship with Cazzu. “I feel very grateful that life has brought me this moment with the right person, someone I love and admire so much,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone. He took a moment to discuss his son, “Cazzualidades,” dedicated to his partner. “Over the years, I’ve written songs that are very close to my heart, about love and heartbreak. I’ve made a lot of songs. I love to keep it real. I think people know when something is real and when something is not,” he shared.

“I want people to connect to my lyrics. I made ‘Cazzualidades’ for the mother of my son. We’re going through a really beautiful chapter as human beings, as a team, and as a couple. I love sharing many things. I love to scream about our love from the rooftops,” he said.