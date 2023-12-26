Cazzu wears a matching outfit with her and Christian Nodal’s daughter Inti on her first Christmas

For those who celebrate Christmas, it is a very special holiday to spend with loved ones. Especially when there is a baby involved. This year, Cazzu and Christian Nodal celebrated their first Christmas as a family with their daughter Inti, whom they welcomed in September. On Christmas morning, the Argentine singer shared a precious photo of their holiday outfits, and they went for a goth glam matching look.



For the special holiday, they wore black dresses with a white ribbon that gave some precious Wednesday vibes. Careful to protect their baby’s privacy, Cazzu added a black heart emoji over her little face. “Your first Christmas bebbbbbbita beautiful,” she wrote in Spanish in the caption. “Happy holidays (:.”



Nodal was not in the photos, but considering it’s a very special occasion for the new family, the Mexican regional singer was likely nearby.



It’s been an exciting year for the couple who had a whirlwind romance. The “Adiós Amor” singer confirmed his break from Belinda in February 2022 and was shortly after linked to Cazzu.

Cazzu confirmed her pregnancy in April after weeks of speculation. It was during this time she also confirmed that Nodal moved with her to Argentina.

Since Inti’s birth, they have celebrated many firsts together. Following the baby’s birth in Argentina, they were quickly on the move. The couple recently flew to Mexico as the singer had several performances as part of his Foraji2 Tour, where she got to meet some of his family.

She even had an opportunity to visit Rome.