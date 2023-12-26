Vanessa Bryant shared a glimpse of her Christmas holiday in New York City

Vanessa Bryant spent her Christmas holiday in New York City with her daughters and good friend LaLa Anthony. The family enjoyed the city’s festive atmosphere, taking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season.

One of the highlights of their trip was a visit to the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree. The Bryant girls posed for photos before the towering tree, adorned with thousands of twinkling lights. They all looked joyous and full of holiday cheer as they smiled for the camera.

In addition to seeing the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, the widow of the late Kobe Bryant and her daughters also enjoyed a delicious holiday dinner together. They shared laughter and stories over a meal, enjoying the warmth and togetherness of the holidays.

The group also attended the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a beloved holiday tradition for many families in New York City. The show featured dazzling performances, festive music, and dance numbers that left the audience feeling uplifted and full of holiday spirit.

Vanessa Bryant is keeping her love story with the late Kobe Bryant alive

Although Vanessa spent another holiday without Kobe Bryant, she is keeping her love story with the late basketball player alive. The philanthropist and businesswoman took to social media to commemorate the 24th anniversary of their meeting.

The 41-year-old mom of four shared on Instagram a photo of the day she and the former basketball player met. Labeled as “Day 1,” the image shows Kobe wearing a gray sports sweatshirt with black stripes while his arm is wrapped around Vanessa. She wore a pink mesh crop top paired with her bleached blonde hair. “24 years ago…. Day 1,” she wrote, “#1999 👑❤️ 11/27/99.”

Vanessa and Kobe reportedly met on the set of the music video for Snoop Dogg’s “Tha Eastsidaz” and were inseparable until Kobe passed away in 2020 in a helicopter crash that also killed their daughter Gianna Bryant and several other friends.