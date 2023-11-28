Vanessa Bryant is keeping her love story with the late Kobe Bryant alive. The philanthropist and businesswoman took to social media to commemorate the 24th anniversary of their meeting.

The 41-year-old mom of four shared on Instagram a photo of the day she and the former basketball player met. Labeled as “Day 1,” the image shows Kobe wearing a gray sports sweatshirt with black stripes while his arm is wrapped around Vanessa. She wore a pink mesh crop top paired with her bleached blonde hair. “24 years ago…. Day 1,” she wrote, “#1999 👑❤️ 11/27/99.”

Vanessa and Kobe reportedly met on the set of the music video for Snoop Dogg’s “Tha Eastsidaz” and were inseparable until Kobe passed away in 2020 in a helicopter crash that also killed their daughter Gianna Bryant and several other friends.

Months before his death, Kobe shared the same picture. “On this day 20 years ago I met my best friend, my Queen @vanessabryant I decided to take her on a date to Disneyland tonight to celebrate old school style (pre 4princesses) I love you my mamacita per sempre,” he wrote, referring to their life before parenthood.

©GettyImages



Kobe Bryant with wife Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia Diamante Bryant at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim game against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, July 23, 2005.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Vanessa Bryant commemorated her late husband on what would have been his 45th birthday. Vanessa, who is 41 years old, used Instagram to pay tribute to her beloved husband. She shared an emotional post that included a series of old photos that perfectly captured the essence of their years together.

In her heartfelt post, Vanessa expressed her enduring love for Kobe with a simple yet profound message: “Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever. ❤️ #82378.” The hashtag references Kobe’s birthdate, a poignant gesture that encapsulates the depth of her emotions.