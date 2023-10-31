Natalia Bryant channels her inner White Swan for Halloween

Natalia Bryant and her friend Aoki Lee Simmons partnered up for Halloween with a joint costume. The two dressed up as the two different halves of the “Black Swan,” sharing some images in their social media.

In an Instagram post, Simmons shared a view of Bryant and herself celebrating their Halloween celebrations. The two models were dressed as the Black and the White Swan, characters made famous by the Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis film “Black Swan.” “Choose your fighter,” Simmons captioned the post, proceeding to thank her stylists, make up artists and the people responsible for taking a bunch of pictures of them.

Bryant also shared the photos on her Instagram. “The beautiful sweet white swan to my unhinged black swan!!!! 5evaaaa” wrote Simmons in the caption. Bryant’s mom, Vanessa, also spread some love in the original post, writing, “Love, love, love!!!”

©Aoki Lee Simmons



Simmons shared a look at their outfits

Natalia Bryant’s career as a model

This year, Natalia Bryant has officially kicked off her career as a model. In an interview with Elle Magazine, ﻿Bryant discussed her career and how her father Kobe Bryant has impacted her work mentality, primarily via the “Mamba Mentality,” the mindset that her father made famous.

“It’s putting your best foot forward at all times regardless of all the noise,” she explained to the magazine. “I want to make sure that mentality stays intact because it can be so easy to give up on yourself when things get tough.”

