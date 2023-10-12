Natalia Bryant will continue Kobe’s ‘Mamba Mentality’ legacy with grace and determination

The legacy of a legendary athlete can be a heavy mantle to carry, especially when that athlete is the iconic Kobe Bryant. However, Natalia Bryant, the 20-year-old daughter of the late basketball superstar, has embraced her father’s legacy and carried it forward with grace and determination.

In an interview with Elle, Natalia opened up about her journey, her ambitions, and how she has adopted her father’s famous “mamba mentality.” This mindset, famously coined by Kobe himself, is all about constantly striving to be the best version of oneself. Natalia, a model and a student at the University of Southern California, shared her thoughts on this powerful philosophy, explaining that it means, “It’s putting your best foot forward at all times regardless of all the noise.”

Natalia Bryant holding Capri Bryant, hugs Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers on “Lakers Night” at Dodger Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The “noise” here refers to the distractions, challenges, and obstacles life throws us. For Natalia, this mentality serves as a guiding light, a beacon of strength when faced with adversity. It’s a reminder that no matter how tough things may seem, it’s vital to persevere and keep pushing forward.

Natalia’s perspective on her father’s philosophy is not merely lip service but deeply personal. Losing Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old sister Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020 was devastating to the Bryant family. But instead of succumbing to despair, Natalia has chosen to embrace the mamba mentality and use it as a source of inspiration and motivation.

“I want to make sure that mentality stays intact because it can be so easy to give up on yourself when things get tough,” Natalia said in her interview with Elle. Her words reflect resilience and a commitment to upholding the ideals her father championed throughout his career.

Natalia Bryant speaks during a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

This determination to maintain the “mamba mentality” goes hand in hand with Natalia’s focus on positivity and resilience. She emphasized the importance of remaining positive and reminding oneself that one can overcome any obstacle with the right attitude and determination. Her words serve as a beacon of hope for others, especially those facing challenges.

In addition to her mindset, Natalia also discussed the importance of self-care. She spoke of spending time with loved ones, her family, and friends and indulging in activities that bring her peace and put her in a better headspace. This self-awareness is key to maintaining the mamba mentality – recognizing the need for balance and self-care while striving for excellence.