Natalia Bryant received the sweetest gift from Kobe and Gianna on her 21st birthday

Natalia Bryant received the sweetest gift from her late dad and sister on her birthday. The University of Southern California film student and model took to social media to share an Instagram Story featuring a bouquet she received from Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

“Happy 21st birthday Slim-a-knees! Love you always, Daddy and Gigi,” the floral arrangement card read. Although her dad and little sister passed away untimely in a helicopter crash in January 2020, Natalia’s mom, Vanessa Bryant, has been making sure their presence is felt on every occasion.

©Natalia Bryant





Natalia turned 21 on January 19, and Vanessa honored her with a video montage featuring photos of Natalia as a child up until now.

Natalia’s birthday bash

The oldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant threw a star-studded bash that included Ciara, Russell Wilson, Winnie Harlow, and Kelly Rowland among the guests.

Vanessa took to social media to share a slideshow showing a glimpse of some of the moments. The snaps show the birthday girl posing next to her friends and the A-listers, including Pau Gasol, who was Kobe’s teammate, Gasol’s wife, Cat Gasol, and basketball player Sabrina Ionescu. Natalia also posed with fellow model Winnie Harlow. Natalia wore a red AREA mini dress with two glittery red hearts and ruffles for the event.

In the caption, Vanessa wrote, “Happy birthday, 21st birthday @nataliabryant !!! We love you so much!!!! You are what every parent hopes and prays for. You are such a beautiful, strong, smart, loving young woman with the kindest soul and I am so proud to be your mommy! I love you, mama! ❤️😘🎂🎉❤️”