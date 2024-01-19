Vanessa Bryant shares throwback photos of daughter Natalia to celebrate her 21st birthday

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her daughter Natalia’s 21st birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. The post featured throwback photos of Natalia from her childhood, showcasing her growth and transformation over the years.

In the caption, Vanessa wrote, “Happy birthday, 21st birthday @nataliabryant !!! We love you so much!!!! You are what every parent hopes and prays for. You are such a beautiful, strong, smart, loving young woman with the kindest soul and I am so proud to be your mommy! I love you, mama! ❤️😘🎂🎉❤️”

The touching message from Vanessa shows her unconditional love and pride for her daughter. Natalia is the oldest of the Bryant children. She has been a rock for her family since the tragic loss of her father and sister, Gianna, in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Despite the hardships, Natalia has remained strong and focused on her goals. She is currently studying at the University of Southern California and is interested in pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

Natalia keeps herself busy while working hard, whether building a career in modeling or doing internships. In the summer of 2023, she interned for Beyoncé‘s Parkwood Entertainment and helped to create the imagery of the Renaissance tour. “It was such an amazing experience,” she told Town & Country. “You can just talk to anybody in the office, and they’re amazing.”

Natalia knows she can handle modeling and filmmaking; luckily, she doesn’t have to choose a career. “I think it’s fun to have my foot in both worlds,” she says. “They’re both collaborative, and you meet so many different people.”

“What I’ve always loved about film is that it’s such a collaborative art form,” she adds, “and I view modeling the same way.”