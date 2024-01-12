Lauren Sanchez celebrates Jeff Bezos’ 60th birthday; ’Your laughter fills our home’

Lauren Sanchez is celebrating Jeff Bezos on his special day. To commemorate his 60th birthday, Sanchez took to Instagram to share a loving post, filled with images and a sweet message that sheds a light into their loving relationship and playful dynamic.

The post is made up of three photos. One shows Bezos when he was a toddler, eating some birthday cake as he looks straight at the camera. The second shows some artwork tha shows a blue painting with the words “Happy birthday” written on top. The last image is in black and white, and shows Bezos and Sanchez laughing and looking at each other, as he holds on to her shoulders. “Look who’s turning 60! Happy birthday, baby!” reads Sanchez’s caption.

“Today is another day where your laughter fills our home, and that smile of yours lights up every room. Wishing you an abundance of simple joys and quiet moments of happiness. May this year be filled with everything you love, from peaceful mornings to joyous celebrations. I hope each day brings you countless reasons to smile, just like you give me a reason to smile every single day. Love you, and happy birthday, my love.”

©GettyImages



Bezos and Sanchez at the IWMF Courage in Journalism Awards

Lauren Sanchez to be honored with aviation award

Yesterday, it was announced that Lauren Sanchez would receive the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award. “Lauren is a role model and true inspiration for so many women in aviation,” said Stacey Elsner, the executive director of the Living Legends of Aviation. “She actively engages in many facets of the vertical flight industry, from licensed pilot to businesswoman, and uses her platform to encourage young women and girls to find their place within the industry.”

This year, the event will be hosted by John Travolta, and will be honoring individuals who’ve made important contributions to aerospace and aviation. Some of this years inductees into the prestigious group include Prince Harry, Fred George, Marc Parent and Steve Hinton.