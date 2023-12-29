Lauren Sanchez and her sister Elena soak up the sun in colorful bikinis

It might be December, but Lauren Sanchez is somewhere in a blue bikini at a tropical haven. On Thursday, her sister, Elena Sanchez Blaire, shared an sweet photo on her Instagram Stories of them on an ocean adventure.

The vibrant duo could be somewhere with blue waters on a small watercraft, sporting sizzling bikinis and smiles. They showcased their style, with the Emmy award-winning host rocking a baby blue bikini top and high-waisted shorts. To complete her look, she wore a visor, trendy sunglasses, and gold earrings.

Meanwhile, her younger sister wore a pink crocheted bikini paired with denim shorts. The photographer also rocked aviator-style sunglasses.

Although they kept their location a mystery, they might be basking in the Caribbean. Sanchez and Jeff Bezos celebrated Christmas in Florida, where his super yacht is. The tropical islands are just a few hours away.

Sanchez celebrated her 54th birthday aboard the $500 million yacht off the coast of the Caribbean island Saint Barts.

It’s been an exciting year for Sanchez as she will be ringing in 2024 with a giant diamond ring on her finger, and a fiancé. The new year should be just as exciting for the couple, as they start planning the wedding.

In the November Vogue story, Sanchez admitted they were still in the early stages. “We’re still thinking about the wedding,” she told the outlet. “what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!”

But that’s not all. In November, Bezos took to Instagram to announce a major move from Seattle, Washington, to Florida to be with his parents.