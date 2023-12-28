TENNIS-WTA-AUS©Getty
Naomi Osaka looks strong at practice ahead of her return to tennis at the Australian Open

She has been away from competition for 15 months

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Naomi Osaka is back in Brisbane, Australia, as she prepares to make her highly anticipated return to tennis. The former world number one welcomed her daughter Shai into the world in July with her boyfriend, Cordae.

TENNIS-WTA-AUS©Getty


Less than six months later, the four-time grand slam champion is competing in the Australian Open, and she looks amazing.

On Wednesday, the athlete shared a video from her time at practice with her 2.7 million followers on Instagram. The 26-year-old Japanese tennis player looks strong, fast, and ready to compete.


The Australian Open will see the best tennis stars in the world, like Coco Gauff, compete with each other for the title. Angelique Kerber, also a former WTA number 1, will be making a comeback after welcoming her child in 2023.

Rafael Nadal will also make his anticipated return to Brisbane after his torturous injury a year ago at the Australian Open. He underwent surgery in June and said he would return when he was at the caliber to win.

Mother and champion

After pregnancy, Osaka said she was surprised by how much her body changed. She told InStyle it felt“unstable” with her joints “fragile” and a loose core. She put in the hard work to rebuild her body, power, and stamina.

Mothers who are athletes who return to the sport after welcoming their children are incredible inspirations. Kim Clijsters retired from tennis in 2007 and returned to the sport two years later after welcoming her daughter.

Serena Williams won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with Olympia and returned to tour after maternity leave.


TENNIS-WTA-AUS


Osaka has won both the US Open and the Australian Open twice, and she told InStyle she wants to win eight more grand slams and has her eyes set on taking home a gold medal for Japan in 2024 at the Tokyo Olympics.

