Mark Cuban to sell majority stake of Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban is selling a majority stake of the Dallas Mavericks. The NBA approved the sale earlier this week, which will result in casino mogul Miriam Adelson and her family, purchasing a large stake of the basketball team’s stakes.

Mark Cuban at a Dallas Mavericks football match

“I am excited to spend time cheering on the team and getting to meet members of its passionate fan base,” said Adelson. “Everywhere we have a business presence, our top priority has been to empower our team members and engage with the local community in a meaningful way. I very much look forward to bringing that same commitment to Dallas and the greater DFW area.”

Cuban discussed the partnership and stressed that the sale wouldn’t affect the team in any way. "Nothing's really changed except my bank account," he said. "I feel really good. I think it's a great partnership. It's what the team needed on the court and off. I'll still be overseeing the basketball side of it, but having a partner like Patrick and Sivan and Miriam and their ability to build and to redevelop the arena and whatever comes next beyond that just puts us in a much better position to compete. That's all. That's what it comes down to."

Cuban is known for his many business endeavors. He bought the Dallas Mavericks in 2000, earning fame and wealth as the team’s owner. Over the past couple of decades, Cuban has been a prominent figure in the team, often spotted at games and speaking to referees. He’s also one of the main investors of “Shark Tank.”

Cuban and his family

Learn more about his wife, Tiffany Stewart

Cuban married Tiffany Stewart in 2002, with the two sharing three kids: Alyssa, Alexis, and Jake. While he rarely speaks about his personal life, he’s called Stewart “The best mom in the world” in an interview with The Washington Post. "I wouldn't have the temperament, the patience, the willpower to do what she's done,” he said.

The two met at a gym in Dallas in 1997, and married a few years later in a intimate ceremony in Barbados.

