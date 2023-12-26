Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens celebrate first Christmas as a married couple

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple. To make the most of the occasion, the two wore matching pajamas and shared photos of their happy Christmas morning.

Biles post is made up of various images, with Owens and her wearing matching plaid pajamas. The first photo shows the two kissing in front of a white Christmas tree, with Biles sitting atop of Owens’ lap. The second photo shows the two drinking a red drink with some fruits and candy canes in it, while the last shows Owens opening his Christmas presents.

Owens shared a similar post, captioning it, “Merry Christmas everyone.”

Biles and Owens married this year, with the two hosting a destination wedding in Mexico. Around 144 guests were invited to the wedding, with the couple dressed in white and taking their vows on the beach.

©Courtesy of Stanlo Photography



Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at their wedding

Owens’ controversial comments

Earlier this week, Jonathan Owens made some comments on a podcast that proved to be controversial. In an appearance at the “The Pivot” podcast, host Channing Crowder asked Owens how he managed to pull Simone Biles, prompting Owens to reply that he didn’t know about her success before meeting her. "I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity," he said.

Then he said, "I always say that the men are the catch." He also revealed it was him who didn’t know if he wanted to commit to a relationship or not. “I’m like, ‘It’s kinda early.’ But you know, it happens when you least expect it. When we hung out, we just hit it off instantly. Laughed the whole night,” he said.

The comments sparked some commentary online, with many criticizing it due to Biles incredible popularity and success as an Olympic athlete. Still, Biles and Owens shared photos together, revealing that the controversy had no effect on their relationship. Owens shared a photo alongside her and wrote, “Unbothered. Just know we locked in over here.”