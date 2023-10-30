Christian Nodal’s daughter meets her cousin for the first time

It has been a month and a half since Christian Nodal and Cazzu became parents. They shared their pregnancy with fans, and they eagerly waited for the arrival of their first child. Now that their daughter, whose name has not been revealed is here, they have continued to share some sweet moments with their loyal followers.

Following the baby’s birth in Argentina, they were quickly on the move. The couple recently flew to Mexico as the singer had several performances as part of his Foraji2 Tour.

The trip was also the perfect opportunity for Nodal to reunite with his family and introduce them to their newborn. Nodal performed at a rodeo event in Guadalajara last Sunday, where he received a warm welcome from the audience.

But the warmest welcome came from his family, who call the city home. Taking to his Instagram stories, the singer of “Adiós Amor” posted a sweet photo of the meeting between his daughter and his younger sister Amely González Nodal’s son.



He captioned the photo, “The cousins,” showing the heartwarming moment. The couple has been cautious with sharing any photos of their daughters face, but the tender moment was still evident.





Amely, who also shared the photo on her story, announced the birth of her son last September, revealing that he was born in July. Unlike Christian, she lives a low-key life away from the spotlight. “Loving you so much,” she wrote at the time.

Amely and Christian’s mother, Cristy Nodal, who is now a happy grandma commented, “My beautiful loves! How much I love you, my queen! Big kisses to my little king, my love!”