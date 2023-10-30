Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth share a sneak peek of their latest family adventure

While Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have found their home in Australia, where they enjoy a more quiet life with their three children, India Rose (9 years old) and 8-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, they keep their passion for travel and the outdoors alive.

The couple loves traveling to new places and exploring new countries. Recently, they went on another exciting family adventure. Later, they took to social media to share their best moments from their latest getaway, swimming and riding motorcycles in the countryside.

Through their public social media profiles, they have shared some photographs from their trip. The Thor actor posted a video clip with some highlights and described their vacation with a caption that read: “Amazing weekend away camping, swimming and dirt bikes!!”

©IG: Chris Hemsworth



Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth camping vacation.

Elsa Pataky stunning vacation bikini body

On the other hand, Elsa took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself in a bikini, clearly showcasing her stunning figure. In previous interviews, Elsa has revealed that she maintains a healthy and active lifestyle, and she is quite open about it, often sharing photos on social media that depict her practicing yoga and engaging in outdoor activities.

The Spanish actress who recently did a fashion campaign for Corte Ingles, even released a workout book, so it’s not surprising that she has such an amazing and toned physique. It’s evident that she is dedicated to her fitness routine and a healthy diet.

©IG: Elsa Pataky



Elsa Pataky shows off her toned bikini body