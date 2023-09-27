Chris Hemsworth shares adorable video of his daughter watching ‘Thor’

Chris Hemsworth has some loyal kids. In a new video shared on his Instagram, Hemsworth showed that his daughter, India Rose, 11, is very interested in his work and likes to watch her dad’s movies while on trips.

The clip shows Hemsworth and India aboard a plane, with her sitting in the seat in front of her. The clip shows her reclining with her headphones on as she watches one of the “Thor” movies. For his part, Hemsworth looks proud, winking at the camera. “I swear it was her choice,” he captioned the post, tacking on the hashtag “family loyalty.”

Hemsworth began playing the character of Thor over a decade ago. It’s a project that’s older than his daughter and understandably one that’s personal and that he’s very invested in. Hemsworth’s daughter has shown some interest in acting, performing in the latest Thor film. “You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing... I said, ‘Oh, do you want to do some dialogue in the film?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, cool!’ And she was a pro and loved it,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have three kids together

Hemsworth’s children have high standards

Earlier this year, Hemsworth was featured on the cover of GQ, sharing that he’d received some harsh criticism and acting advice from his kids, India, Tristan, and Sasha. “It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good,’” he said. “I cringe and laugh equally at it.”

