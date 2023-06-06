Chris Hemsworth’s kids didn’t like his new Thor movie

Chris Hemsworth is coming off of his eighth Marvel movie. He’s played the character of Thor for over a decade, with the franchise launching his career and making him one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars. His kids didn’t account for any of that and had some pointed criticism following the release of “Thor: Love & Thunder.”

In an interview with GQ, Hemsworth discussed his career and his involvement with Marvel. When speaking about his children: India, Sasha, and Tristan, he revealed that them and their friends weren’t fans of the film. “It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humour, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good,’” he said. “I cringe and laugh equally at it.”

While “Thor: Love & Thunder” was a box office hit, it didn’t have much critical acclaim, something that Hemsworth is aware of. “I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,” said Hemsworth. “It’s always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

Hemsworth also discussed his Alzheimer’s risk. While filming the show “Limitless,” Hemsworth discovered that he has eight to 12 times higher odds than the average person of developing the disease. Hemsworth revealed that his grandfather had died at 93, and had battled Alzheimer’s. “It made me think about my own life,” he said. “And it wasn’t about career or anything. It was about being remembered as someone who was good and kind and contributed something of value.”

Hemsworth discussed his relationship with Elsa Pataky, with whom he’s been married to for over a decade. “Goes so fast,” said Hemsworth. “Like everything. We were having kids the same time my career was taking off, same time we were getting married, same time we were getting to know each other. It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, six years ago. In a beautiful way. Once our kids were out of nappies, things became a bit more manageable.”

Hemsworth revealed that the key to their relationship is having a good time and being close friends. He also shared that Pataky’s commitment and support over the course of their relationship had allowed him to be who he is now. “I couldn’t have done any of the things I’ve done without it,” he said.