Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan go on a London date

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan are enjoying their time in London. The couple was spotted at a private club called Annabels this past Tuesday, with both of them looking stylish.

©GrosbyGroup



Schwarzenegger and Milligan

Schwarzenegger was spotted with jeans and a black jacket, which he matched with a navy polo shirt. He rounded out the look with some cowboy boots, and was puffing on a cigar. Milligan wore an all black outfit, with a matching purse, and her blonde hair long and straight.

A second photo showed a closer look of both of their outfits and showed a big diamond ring on Milligan’s left hand, prompting in some engagement speculation.

©GrosbyGroup



Schwarzenegger and Milligan

TMZ reports that the couple is not engaged. Milligan accompanied Schwarzenegger as he promoted his new book, “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Live.” Schwarzenegger has scheduled various appearances at the London Palladium, in Tuesday and Wednesday.

Schwarzenegger and Milligan’s relationship

Schwarzenegger and Milligan were first linked romantically in 2013. Per Schwarzenegger, they met through work in 2012, with him hiring her as his physical therapist in order to treat a shoulder injury he needed to get under control before shooting a movie with Sylvester Stallone called “Escape Plan.”

After the movie was shot and wrapped, Schwarzenegger reached out to Milligan and the two decided to go out on a date. “So I went to her, and then after my therapy was finished, after I was finished with the movie, I called her back and took her out for lunch to say thank you. And then one thing led to the next,” said Schwarzenegger to PEOPLE.