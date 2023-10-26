Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for President?

Arnold Schwarzenegger has just released a new book, and has been promoting it with all manner of outlets. In a new interview, he talked about politics, and shared his opinion about the presidency in the United States. He also shared that he’d make a great President, prompting many to wonder if he could ever put himself as candidate.

What are the requirements to run for President of the United States?

©GettyImages



Schwarzenegger was governor of California

Schwarzenegger served as the governor of California, developing plenty of experience in politics. In order to run for President, there’s more requirements, ones that have been in place ever since George Washington became the country’s first president.

In order to serve as President, nominees must be at least 35 years old and must be natural-born American citizens, which disqualifies Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria.

What Schwarzenegger said

©GettyImages



Schwarzenegger as Governor

"I feel like I would make a great president," said Schwarzenegger in an interview with the BBC. "But I feel that, at the same time, everything I’ve accomplished was because of America."

"America gave me so many opportunities and the American people were so [embracing], and they just received me with open arms. There was no one there that stopped me from my success. So the only thing that I can’t do, which is run for president, I’m not going to complain about that.”

He also said that it’s important for young politicians to step up to the plate and provide fresh ideas for the American public. "Because to me, it is a little bit odd that we are having a battle between people today in the late 70s and early 80s, rather than people in the 40s and 50s or maybe even younger, and have them have a chance at this great, great job."

Related Video: Gael García Bernal to be honored at Día de Muertos celebration Loading the player...